MTV Duped The Entire Cast Of Its New Reality Show

Xavier Guerra

It was supposed to be a regular dating series -- but it's really 'Ex on the Beach'

What if you thought you were in paradise -- and your ex showed up?

That's the reality for a bunch of reality show stars -- including familiar faces from The Bachelorette, Big Brother, Real World, Bachelor in Paradise, Vanderpump Rules, Are You The One? and Bad Girls Club -- who are cast on MTV's upcoming Ex on the Beach.

In fact, some of the love hopefuls -- who all think they've signed up for a run-of-the-mill dating show -- are blindsided by not just one ex's sudden arrival but by multiple former flames. They'll encounter a web of hookups, deceit, revenge and drama as they decide if their past love can be reignited, but in the meantime, it's safe to assume they're not exactly thrilled with the prospect. Can you blame them?

Stay with MTV News for more Ex on the Beach updates and get ready for a meet-the-cast special on Thursday, April 12 at 10/9c and the official debut of the series -- hosted by none other than rapper/actor Romeo -- on Thursday, April 19 at 9/8c!