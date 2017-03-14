First Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald Trailer Takes Us Back To Hogwarts

Warner Bros.

Dumbledore sends Newt on an important mission and honestly my heart can't take it

Holy Hufflepuff. The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens with a dazzling shot of Hogwarts on the horizon — and somehow it only gets more thrilling from there. The Thestrals are back, people!!!

The anticipated followup to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them takes us back to Hogwarts, where a young Professor Dumbledore (a cheeky Jude Law) is being interrogated by Ministry of Magic officials about the whereabouts of magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). When asked about the rumor that Newt is headed to Paris on Dumbledore's orders, the future Hogwarts headmaster says, "If you'd ever had the pleasure to teach him, you'd know Newt is not a great follower of orders."

And thus begins Newt's great Parisian adventure, which includes plenty of new magical creatures and one baker by the name of Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) whose memories may or may not have been restored.

The teaser trailer also gives us a glimpse of Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Having escaped MACUSA's custody, Grindelwald is now gathering followers across Europe, "most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings." His latest recruit is Vinda Rosier, played by Poppy Corby-Tuech. (The name Rosier should sound familiar to astute Harry Potter fans; the pure-blood surname belonged to two Death Eaters who served Lord Voldemort.)

Of course in an effort to thwart his former friend's nefarious plans, Dumbledore enlists Newt's help. Though, in true Dumbledore fashion, he doesn't explain the extent of the danger that lies ahead. Case in point: Whatever Newt and his brother Theseus (Callum Turner) are facing at the trailer's end does not look friendly!

As for Tina (Katherine Waterston), she seems to be lurking in the shadows — for now. The synopsis reads, "Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world."

The next installment of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World series also stars Ezra Miller, returning as the enigmatic Credence; Claudia Kim, as newcomer Maledictus, the carrier of a "blood curse that destines her ultimately to transform into a beast"; Zoë Kravitz as Newt's childhood best friend and maybe crush, Leta LeStrange; and Alison Sudol, as Tina's sister Queenie.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is slated for release on November 16, 2018.