Crashing The Party: Meet The Entire Ex On The Beach Cast

Xavier Guerra

These singles -- and their former flames-- are coming to MTV on April 19

MTV is about to bring you a new type of relationship relations**t show.

Ex on the Beach, which is set to premiere on April 19 following a brand-new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, will showcase a bunch of guys/gals (from romantically embattled reality stars to everyday folks) believing they are on a quest to find true love in paradise only to be blindsided by their former companions (in the flesh).

"That's my f**king ex," an incredulous Angela Babicz exclaims in the clip above.

But the Bad Girls Club gal is hardly alone in this, well, club. Who else is "crashing the party"? Click to reveal the photos of the entire cast of singles and exes from The Bachelorette, Big Brother, Bachelor in Paradise, Vanderpump Rules , Are You The One?, The Challenge and some not-so-familiar faces, below, stay with MTV News for more series updates and don't miss the premiere of Ex on the Beach -- hosted by platinum rapper and actor Romeo -- on Thursday, April 19 at 9/8c!