Michael Muller

Two Laguna Beach Alums Will Soon Welcome Babies

The Laguna Beach family will soon have two adorable additions.

Dieter Schmitz (and wife Isabell Hiebl) and Alex Murell (and husband Kyle Mark Johnson) will welcome babies in the upcoming months. The fun twist: Both cast members shared the big news this past weekend. First up, Stephen Colletti and Trey Phillips' best pal's reveal:

"Some exciting news from the Schmitz’s!!! Our family is growing!!!" the dad-to-be captioned the announcement above. Make way for a little Schmitzie in September! Oh, and mama Lauren Conrad commented "I can't wait to meet this little person."

Next, the woman in the epic love triangle with Jason Wahler and Jessica Smith (memories) revealed her son Levi will have a baby brother this July. And fittingly, fellow Laguna native Taylor Cole snapped the maternity photo-shoot below.

Offer your congrats to Dieter and Alex in the comments -- and stay with MTV News for baby developments!