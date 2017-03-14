Annapurna Pictures

Lakeith Stanfield Uses His 'White Voice' In First Sorry To Bother You Trailer

In Sorry to Bother You, telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) discovers that all he needs to do in order to be successful at his job is to use his "white voice." The magical discovery propels him to rise up the ranks of his seedy corporation to become a "power caller" — but at what cost?

From writer-director Boots Riley and set in an alternate version of Oakland, Sorry to Bother You has been described as an "outlandishly surreal, straight-up WTF movie" by those who were lucky enough to catch it at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year where it premiered. And it definitely sounds like the less you know about the film going in, the better. Just know that it looks weird as hell.

The film also stars a wildly colorful Tessa Thompson, Terry Crews, Steven Yeun, Omari Hardwick, Jermaine Fowler, Danny Glover, and a scene-stealing, cocaine-blowing Armie Hammer. Oh, and Cassius's white voice is actually just comedian David Cross dubbing all the lines.

Sorry to Bother You hits theaters July 6.