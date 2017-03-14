Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Last night (March 11), Eminem began his iHeartRadio Music Awards performance with a direct message to the NRA. His verse started with a direct indictment of the association: "This whole country is going nuts / And the NRA is in our way / They’re responsible for this whole production / They hold the strings, they control the puppet."

Before Kehlani joined him to perform "Nowhere Fast," he continued with a message for gun owners.

"Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons / They love their guns more than our children," rapped Eminem.

Even more heart-wrenching than Em's performance was the introduction of the song by Big Sean and Alex Moscou. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas sophomore, who is a lacrosse player and member of the drama club, gave an impassioned plea for politicians to take meaningful action in the pursuit of adequate gun control laws.

"We're tired of hearing politicians send their thoughts and prayers to us, and doing nothing to make the necessary changes to prevent this tragedy from happening again," said Alex. "If those elected to represent won't do what's right to keep us safe, we're going to be too loud for them to ignore."

Eminem isn't new to talking about divisive issues. In a January interview with Billboard, the Detroit rapper discussed potentially losing half of his fanbase for his numerous raps and comments about Trump.

"At the end of the day, if I did lose half my fan base, then so be it," said Mathers. "Because I feel like I stood up for what was right and I'm on the right side of this. I don't see how somebody could be middle class, busting their ass every single day, paycheck to paycheck, who thinks that that fucking billionaire is gonna help you."

Watch the entire performance here.