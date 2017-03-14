Zayn Releases A Song He Didn't Necessarily Plan For You To Hear

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

You can download it via his website right now

Ever since Zayn began using his Instagram as a musical and poetical playground, there's been a lingering but unspoken implication that he's readying some new music for release. As it's been nearly two years since his debut album, that makes sense.

What Zayn wants, though — as he made clear on Twitter over the weekend — is to share the songs when they're good and ready and not a moment before.

After a remix of the August Alsina song "Don't Matter" featuring vocal contributions from Zayn found its way online via a leak, Zayn has made it available for download at his website so fans can hear it through him anyway.

"[M]y fans mean more to me than a stupid leak," he tweeted, "so here it is free for you to enjoy, before my music drops."

On the track, Zayn's soulful voice complements a stuttering R&B beat and acoustic plucks as he sings alongside Alsina about someone that's "one in a million and one of a kind." How lovely. You can download "Don't Matter" for free over at Zayn's website.

And as always, Zayn's Instagram continues to be the home for "late night jams" and hazy bedroom experiments. Like this one.