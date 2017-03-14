Harry Styles Is All About Someone Named Anna On New Live Song

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

A Harry Styles live setlist is typically a good blend of his originals, some throwback One Direction (often "Stockholm Syndrome" and "What Makes You Beautiful"), and some great covers. But on Sunday night (March 11), as Harry kicked off the new European leg of his world tour in Switzerland, he reportedly treated fans to something special: two seemingly brand-new songs, performed for the first time.

The bluesy first one seems to be called "Medicine," and onstage, it found Harry singing alone at the mic stand. Fans were quick to call for a studio version to be released immediately.

The second one in the set, a strummy one with a big-throated chorus, is apparently called "Anna," and fan-captured footage of the song reveals Harry appropriately singing about someone with that name from behind an acoustic guitar.

A sophomore LP so soon seems like a tall ask, especially considering Harry's rigorous tour schedule. But a mini tour EP, featuring a few new cuts and some more solid covers? That could work. Just a suggestion. You gotta give the people what they want.