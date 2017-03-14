See The Full Cast Of Pretty Little Liars Spin-Off The Perfectionists

Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images

Everything you need to know about the newest additions to the 'PLL' world

It's been eight long months since Pretty Little Liars ended, and life is slowly but surely falling back into place. Lucy Hale's new show, Life Sentence, just premiered on the CW, Shay Mitchell is living out her YouTube dreams and running around topless, and spin-off The Perfectionists — also from I. Marlene King and Sara Shepard — has finally begun filming.

And now that the cameras are rolling, we have more details on who will be joining Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish on what is sure to be our new favorite show. Below, see the full cast of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, complete with photos and brief bios.