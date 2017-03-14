See The Full Cast Of Pretty Little Liars Spin-Off The Perfectionists

It's been eight long months since Pretty Little Liars ended, and life is slowly but surely falling back into place. Lucy Hale's new show, Life Sentence, just premiered on the CW, Shay Mitchell is living out her YouTube dreams and running around topless, and spin-off The Perfectionists — also from I. Marlene King and Sara Shepard — has finally begun filming.
And now that the cameras are rolling, we have more details on who will be joining Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish on what is sure to be our new favorite show. Below, see the full cast of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, complete with photos and brief bios.
-
Sasha PieterseJB Lacroix/WireImage
Bio: We all know Pieterse from her role as Ali on PLL, playing the It Girl whose disappearance kicked off a wild chain of revelations in Rosewood.
Character: The one, the only, Alison DiLaurentis!
-
Janel ParrishJon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Bio: Another PLL alum, Parrish played Mona, who once revealed herself to be A and eventually bested super-villain A.D.
Character: Who else could she be but Mona Vanderwaal?
-
Sofia CarsonJon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Bio: The 24-year-old made a name for herself in the wonderful world of Disney, snagging roles on Austin & Ally and in the Descendants series. She's also dabbled in pop music and released the song "Wildside" with fellow Disney darling Sabrina Carpenter for their Disney Channel Original Movie, Adventures in Babysitting.
Character: The first of our perfectionists, Carson will play Ava, an aspiring fashion icon and current blogger and coder.
-
Sydney ParkJoe Scarnici/Getty Images for Refinery29
Bio: Park has been on a slew of celebrated shows, like That's So Raven, Hannah Montana, Instant Mom, and, most recently, The Walking Dead (as an alive person!).
Character: Park will play the second perfectionist, Caitlin, an ambitious girl with political dreams that will hopefully take her to the United States Senate.
-
Eli BrownBen Cope
Bio: Brown is new to Hollywood, with The Perfectionists set to be his first role. He's also seemingly new to Twitter (check him out at @EliBrown99), where I hope we'll be able to learn more about him in the next few months.
Character: The last of the perfectionists, Brown will play Dylan, a young man eager to be the best in everything after facing constant judgment from his peers. His passions include the cello — which he plays excellently — and his boyfriend, Andrew.
-
Kelly RutherfordJim Spellman/WireImage
Bio: You probably recognize Rutherford as Lily van der Woodsen, Serena's mom on Gossip Girl. You may also recognize her as Megan Lewis from the original Melrose Place, if classic '90s primetime soaps are more your thing.
Character: Rutherford will play Claire Hotchkiss, the Hotchkiss family matriarch and founder of Hotchkiss Industries and Beacon Heights University. Claire knows what she wants (perfection) and how to manipulate a situation to get it.
-
Hayley ErinPaul Archuleta/Getty Images
Bio: Erin has made a name for herself in the daytime soap world with recurring roles on General Hospital and The Young and the Restless. She's also been in episodes of Austin & Ally, Melissa & Joey, and Modern Family.
Character: Your guess is as good as mine. Erin's role hasn't yet been revealed — an ominous twist that makes perfect sense for a PLL spin-off.