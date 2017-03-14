Vince Staples Hates Everything On 'Get The Fuck Off My Dick'

Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

Today (March 9), Vince Staples released his thesis statement, "Get The Fuck Off My Dick." The song presents the Long Beach rapper's current conundrum — Vince Staples the brand has usurped Vince Staples the man.

In a December 2017 interview with Matthew Schnipper for Pitchfork's In Sight Out podcast, Staples was asked if he was "more famous because of Sprite or because of rapping." In classic Vince fashion, he was brutally honest.

"Interviews," said Staples. "I'm more famous for interviews than either one."

Arguably, fans, critics, and the media fell in love with the Big Fish Theory rapper, because of his sardonic and curmudgeonly persona. But what happens when the antics become bigger than the art?

"Get The Fuck Off My Dick" is a microcosm for how society consumes rap in the digital age. The irony isn't lost that the same entity Vince attacks on the song — "VMA and Grammy snubbin', not walkin' through no clubs" — is the same one writing an article about him.

Over the course of almost four minutes, Vince throws shots at NPR, XXL, his record label Def Jam, fans, and other rappers. Some of the lines are purposefully ironic — "Missed the mark, I think my label need a marketin' switch" — considering the GoFundMe campaign he launched this week is a perfect example of the viral impact of said marketing.

The absurdity of the situation is that the Ritz Reynolds- and DJ Dahi-produced track is one of Vince's strongest and catchiest feats to date. However, the fervor for the track might not have been as intense without the surrounding antics. Staples is one of the most gifted artists of his generation, but even he is fighting against the static. Hopefully, "Get The Fuck Off My Dick" cuts through.