Selena Gomez And Francia Raísa's Friendship Survived Near Death And Depression After Kidney Transplant

In September, Selena Gomez revealed she had undergone surgery to acquire a new kidney as a result of her battle with lupus. In a selfless display of love and friendship, Francia Raísa offered to be the singer's donor. In an interview with W Magazine, Francia shares how complications after the surgery could have killed Selena and how the two friends fought back depression.

"Recovery was hard," said Raísa. "I didn’t want to eat, I didn’t want to drink anything. Selena did have a complication, too. A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, 'I’m really scared.' My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died."

The Grown-ish star also details how she found out Selena needed a new kidney and why the two stars were private about the experience.

"We didn’t want to tell anybody because recovery was very hard for us, and we went through a depression at the time," said Francia. "We kind of just wanted to be normal and not have that attention on us. I really left it up to her."

