Teen Mom OG Sisterhood: Why Maci Visited Catelynn At Her Treatment Facility

Maci has previously stated that she has "a sisterhood" with her fellow teen moms -- and during this week's episode, the Tennessean supported Catelynn by visiting her in Arizona (where she's receiving treatment).

"There's something about our relationship that is very calming," Maci told her producer Jeni as the two made their way to see Cate. "I feel like sometimes our presence with just each other is all that is necessary." She then added that she and Catelynn connect on a "whole other level."

Maci soon met up with Tyler and they, along with Nova, went to spend some time with Cate. The adults sat around and caught up with each other about recent events: Cate revealed the reason she was seeking help, and during the conversation, she and Maci realized that they had both recently endured miscarriages. After the sit-down, Maci reflected with Tyler about the meeting.

"Cate looked really good," she offered, while Tyler said that Catelynn "seems better and better every time I see her." Then Maci told Tyler how she copes when a situation feels as though it's getting difficult.

"I know the thing that helps me most, especially when I'm down in the funk of it all, is to just be thankful for the babies I do have," Maci stated.

If you’re worried about a friend, here are some tips from Half of Us for reaching out and offering support. If you yourself are ready to get help, here are some resources to get you started. If you -- or someone you know -- are feeling suicidal, hopeless or are in crisis, text START to 741-741 or call 800-273-TALK (8255) for a confidential conversation anytime. And if you, or someone you know, has suffered a miscarriage, be aware that you are not alone and there are resources available. Visit Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support for more information.