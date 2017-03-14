Demi Lovato’s ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Gets A Powerful Spanish Makeover

Getty Images

Everything’s coming up Demi Lovato! Along with releasing her empowering “I Believe” video and unveiling her Billboard cover on Thursday (March 8), the singer has also debuted a Spanish version of her single “Tell Me You Love Me.”

The new version comes courtesy of Spotify’s Amplify hub, which celebrates female artists around the world while highlighting causes like gender equality, immigration, mental health, and LGBTQ rights. Lovato is one of the women featured, and she said in a statement, “Our world is inspiring people to speak up about the things they believe in, to make a difference, to make a change. One of the things that people are speaking out about is women’s rights. Women hold so much power, so much strength, we really need to embrace that as a society and all genders.”

Appropriately enough, the new version of “Tell Me You Love Me” arrives on International Women’s Day, and finds Lovato returning to her Latin roots: something she also did on her recent duet with Luis Fonsi. The original ballad was beautiful on its own, and this version retains the track’s intensity and passion while allowing Lovato to flex her pipes. Here's hoping she keeps the Spanish songs coming!