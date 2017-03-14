How Miley, Kesha, Gaga, And More Celebs Are Celebrating International Women’s Day

We don’t need a holiday to tell us how incredible women are, but it’s nice for the world to be reminded. And on International Women’s Day (March 8), your favorite celebrities offered up their own reminders with inspirational messages, declarations of empowerment, and heartfelt tributes to the awesome women who uplift them.
Below, see how Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, Gal Gadot, Lupita Nyong'o, and more stars are celebrating Women’s Day.
Miley Cyrus
Miley got artsy with some empowering edits of photos from her recent Wonderland magazine shoot.
Lady Gaga
Mother Monster offered up a battle cry of sorts to women all over the world.
Lupita Nyong'o
The actress shared this incredible Powerpuff Girls-inspired artwork of the holy trinity of badass Black Panther women: Nyong'o's Nakia, Danai Gurira's Okoye, and Letitia Wright's Shuri.
Harry Styles
Harry tweeted out a sweet, simple note of gratitude.
Kesha
The "Woman" singer proudly showed off both sides of herself, proving she can't be boxed in (because she's a "motherfuckin' woman, baby, all right").
Chris Hemsworth
Best dad ever? The actor paid tribute to his wife, Elsa Pataky, daughter India, and mom Leonie with a sweet series of pics.
Charli XCX
Charli flawlessly defined all the things women are.
Liam Payne
Liam curated a stellar Spotify playlist of songs by women like Halsey, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and of course, his girlfriend, Cheryl.
Camila Cabello
Hot off the premiere of her "Never Be The Same" video, Camila shouted out her mom.
Chance the Rapper
Chance shared a silly video of his daughter Kensli.
Millie Bobby Brown
The Stranger Things star shouted out some of the women who inspire her, including Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, and Emma Watson.
Britney Spears
Brit shared an empowering piece of artwork.
Fifth Harmony
The girl group vowed to keep celebrating "fierce and fabulous" women like themselves.
Kim Kardashian
Kim promoted her new line of feminist Kimojis.
DNCE
The group ceded all the attention to guitarist JinJoo Lee in their latest selfie.
Emma Watson
The actress/activist rocked an incredible bomber jacket (seriously, where can I get one of these?!) and announced she'd be shining the spotlight on female photographers while taking over National Geographic's Instagram account.
Dua Lipa
The "New Rules" pop star ran into a group of girls and took a celebratory video with them.
Janet Jackson
Janet shared an inspiring message about equality.
Kris Jenner
The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan thoughtfully shouted out her daughters.
Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman rounded up her Revlon team for this sweet vid.
Sam Smith
The singer shared a series of photos of women who have inspired him, including Rihanna, Ellen DeGeneres, and Brandi Carlile.
Jessica Biel
Purple is the official color of International Women's Day, so Jessica slathered purple glitter paint on her face in solidarity. A look!!
Shania Twain
The country-pop legend quoted her biggest hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman", while sharing her heartfelt note.
Little Mix
The Brit girl group got nostalgic about their four years together and thanked fans for their dedication.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese took her talents to the United Nations for some important conversations about the #TimesUp movement.
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen delivered a poignant #TimesUp message.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa showed off her best Women's March ensemble.
Emma Bunton
Baby Spice blessed us with a girl power-heavy throwback.
Alicia Keys
The singer posted a two-part tribute to her mom, explaining why she's the "fiercest woman."