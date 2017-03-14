Getty Images

How Miley, Kesha, Gaga, And More Celebs Are Celebrating International Women’s Day

We don’t need a holiday to tell us how incredible women are, but it’s nice for the world to be reminded. And on International Women’s Day (March 8), your favorite celebrities offered up their own reminders with inspirational messages, declarations of empowerment, and heartfelt tributes to the awesome women who uplift them.

Below, see how Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, Gal Gadot, Lupita Nyong'o, and more stars are celebrating Women’s Day.