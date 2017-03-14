Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan's Daughter Is Basically Young Hermione

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum's daughter Everly is still a few years too young to receive her Hogwarts acceptance letter, but she'll be ready when the day comes. The 4-and-a-half-year-old is already perfecting her wand technique, as seen in a clip posted to her mom's Instagram.

"Practicing her magic," Dewan Tatum wrote alongside the short video, which shows Everly flicking and swishing in front of a display window at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

It seems like Dewan Tatum had just as much fun at Hogsmeade as Everly, sharing snaps on her Instagram Stories throughout the day and showing off the park's aesthetic — as well as her own Harry Potter fandom.

"Evie's wand found her," she wrote on a photo describing her daughter's new Ash wand. Dewan Tatum also shared two more photos of Everly practicing her skills, and gave a shout-out to the Three Broomsticks for offering an "amazing vegan meal."