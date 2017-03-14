Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Rick Ross Is Back To Being A Boss In First Photo After Reported Hospitalization

Rick Ross, a.k.a. Ricky Rozay, a.k.a. the biggest boss that you seen thus far, has returned. Today (March 8), the Black Bottle Boy returned to Instagram with a simple message, "Ain’t nothing like home 🙏🏼. I love y’all."

On Friday (March 2), TMZ reported that Ross was hospitalized and that a form of life-support machine had taken over "the function of his heart and lungs." The cause of Ross's hospitalization was never confirmed, but TMZ did follow-up that he returned home on Monday (March 5).

Rappers like Fat Trel and Rockie Fresh — both signed to Ross's Maybach Music Group — disputed TMZ's early claims. But Ross's simple Instagram update is the first confirmation fans have gotten from the MMG general that he is doing fine.

Thankfully, with Ross doing better, hip-hop fans can breathe easier knowing we get to keep one of our best and brightest bosses. Long live Rozay.