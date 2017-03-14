Here's How Team Meatball Is Celebrating National Meatball Day

Deena Cortese's Instagram

When you hear the word meatball, it's impossible not to think of Nicole Polizzi and Deena Cortese. And now, the MTV ladies (and the delicious food item) are commemorating a special occasion.

It's National Meatball Day today (March 9) and the two -- who will be returning to MTV on April 5 for an entertaining Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- are celebrating the event. And yes, the saucy meatballs are even getting some sweet wishes from their fellow roomies, as seen in the video below.

"I love you -- live your life. Today is your day," Jenni Farley states in the clip above.

What do the Jersey Shore guys have to say to Nicole and Deena? Grab your spaghetti and meatballs/meatball sub/meatball pizza and check out the clip, stay with MTV News for more Team Meatball/cast updates and don't miss the global premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Thursday, April 5 at 8/7c!