Demi Lovato Is All About Self-Empowerment On New A Wrinkle In Time Song

On Friday (March 9), A Wrinkle in Time will fly into theaters in all its cosmic majesty. But you don't have to wait that long to get into the sci-fi spirit of the film, thanks to a team-up from DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato from the film.

In the new video for "I Believe," the pair — currently on tour together — inhabit the same whimsical, verdant world as the characters in the film, as Lovato stands in a striking red dress, similar to the regal ones worn by Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling's characters. (Khaled, meanwhile, sticks to his usual tracksuit).

Amid the impressive CGI and scenes from the film, the video makes the song's message of empowerment very clear: "I believe in me," Lovato sings in the chorus. And because the presence of hardworking self-promoter Khaled on a song about believing in yourself makes perfect sense, he gets a section entirely to himself to say some inspiring words:

When times got hard, I went harder

Best thing I ever did was believe in me

I believe

Another way to say that? "We the best." But to each his own. Check out the graphics-filled video above and marvel at how far we've come in the nine years since Avatar.