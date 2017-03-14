One Direction Fans, The Mash-Up Of Your Dreams Is Here

Getty Images

This month marks three years since Zayn Malik left One Direction, and 26 months since the remaining four band members went on a hiatus. It’s been a long, rough time for Directioners, but there have been glimmers of happiness throughout, like the guys’ sweet Twitter activity and their fond recollections about life in the band. And now, there’s another reason for fans to be excited, as an awesome One Direction mash-up has made its way into our earbuds.

The new mash-up comes courtesy of DJ Earworm, who’s famous for his annual “United State of Pop” compilations. For this one, he packed all of 1D’s best and biggest anthems into one three-and-a-half minute track. It opens with the familiar guitar strums of “What Makes You Beautiful,” before intersplicing “Kiss You,” “Little Things,” “Story of My Life,” “Drag Me Down,” “Perfect,” and more 1D classics. Towards the end, each guy gets their own section to shine, beginning with Liam Payne and continuing with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and, yes, even Zayn.

As if revisiting 1D’s hits wasn’t emotional enough, the whole mash-up is accompanied by footage from the group’s epic music videos. Needless to say, seeing them throughout their different eras will pummel you with nostalgia — and give you the sudden urge to break out the row boat dance.