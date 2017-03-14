Jessica Jones Season 2 Has Strong Ties To #MeToo — By Pure Coincidence

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

The first season of Jessica Jones didn't shy away from formerly taboo topics like sexual assault, rape, and PTSD, and the second season takes the good fight one step further, and right into the middle of the #MeToo movement — although, according to star Krysten Ritter, by the time the second season wrapped, the movement hadn't yet touched the general awareness through its viral use.

"We finished shooting before the #MeToo movement, and we were all kind of like, 'Wow.' It's a completely crazy coincidence. When all of that started coming out, we were all texting each other: 'Holy shit. We're doing this on our show!' The #MeToo movement started in October, I believe, and we finished shooting on Oct. 1," Ritter told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview.

The coincidence is almost too great to believe. According to THR, an early storyline of the new season centers on a filmmaker, whose history of abusing women enters the Marvel heroine's realm of awareness, and she reacts by doing what she does best.

Of course, the fictional events closely resemble the real-life allegations made against now-disgraced industry titan Harvey Weinstein, which were first revealed in a New York Times article published on October 5, mere days after filming ended for the Netflix series. From there, the #MeToo movement — which actually began in 2006 — rapidly gained momentum as more victims began speaking up. The Time's Up movement was born soon after.

"It's pretty intense and uncanny, but also it's cool and exciting to have a show that can express the anger that a lot of people are feeling," Ritter said. "I love Jessica Jones because of the work I get to do and the material as an actress. But obviously, the fact that we participate in a huge social conversation? It's amazing. It doesn't happen every day that you're on a show you love doing and acting in that also inspires a lot of social conversations."

And the fact that this storyline — conceived in the minds of writers months before realities were revealed and executed so poignantly by female directors — so closely parallels our current social conversations serves as even more proof of how necessary these conversations are.