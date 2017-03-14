You Can Pay Vince Staples To Go Away Forever For $2 Million

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Today (March 7), Vince Staples decided to let the haters put their money where their mouth is. The Long Beach rapper posted a link to a GoFundMe page titled "#GTFOMD" on Twitter. The purpose of the campaign is simple — pay Vince $2 million and he'll "shut the fuck up forever."

"We've got a lot of complaints about our recent show performances, energy onstage, production choice," said Staples. "I think one person said, 'It sounds like we’re rapping on robot video game beats.' We would like to apologize for that."

So what exactly does a hater's donation get you?

"On GoFundMe.com, you can decide to donate to the cause of $2 million dollars, which will allow me to shut the fuck up forever and you will never hear from me again," said the Big Fish Theory rapper. "No songs, no interviews, no anything. If not, you can choose to let me do what the fuck I want to do, when I want to do it. Get off of my dick, or fund my lifestyle. The choice is yours. Either way we appreciate you."

The inspiration behind the GoFundMe page potentially come from the hilarious exchanges Vince had with a couple of fans in February who didn't like his live performance. Staples agrees to move to Palmdale, buy a Honda, purchase a year's worth of soup for his incarcerated friends, and get himself a puppy if he meets his goal.

The package is a great deal for people who loathe Vince, but decidedly one that his legions of fans aren't that eager to help fund. Hopefully, he never makes his goal.