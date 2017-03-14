Millie Bobby Brown, Tiffany Haddish, And Everyone Else Who Really Won This Awards Season

History-Maker: Jordan Peele

When Jordan Peele took home the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Get Out, he became the first black person to ever win in the category. Making things even sweeter, the writer/director almost didn't even finish writing his film, for fear that the social commentary would never see the light of screen, and now, the script that almost didn't get written is an historic Oscar-winner.

"I almost never became a director, because there was such a shortage of role models. We had Spike, we had John Singleton, we had the Peebles, we had the Hughes brothers, but they felt like the exception to the rule," Peele said backstage at the Oscars. I'm so proud to be a part of a time of the beginning of a movement where I feel like the best films in every genre are being brought to me by my fellow black directors."

Honorable mention for this category goes to This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, who also made history this awards season — twice! — by becoming the first black man to ever win a Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a Drama TV Series category, and the first black man to ever win a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.