Watch FKA Twigs Dance Her Troubles Away To A New Anderson .Paak Song

Getty Images

Yes, Lawd! Anderson .Paak is back and funkier than ever on his brand new single, “Til It’s Over.” It’s a characteristically feel-good number from .Paak, and one that’s tailor-made for the springtime.

“Only one more night in Los Angeles / I really thought I could handle it / But the funny thing is, I was holding back tears / I didn't think this day would happen,” he sings in a raspy, soulful warble.

The new track comes to life in a psychedelic Apple Music ad directed by Spike Jonze and starring the one and only FKA Twigs. Of course, there’s some killer choreography here, as Twigs finds escape in the music after a long and mundane day at work. As “Til It’s Over” blares, her cramped living room bends, Inception-style, along to the melody for a color-morphing fantasy of very funky proportions.

“Til It’s Over” will presumably land on .Paak’s upcoming album, the follow-up to 2016’s Malibu. The singer recently revealed that the as-yet-untitled project is coming soon and has Dr. Dre’s fingerprints all over it.

He said, “[Dr. Dre] had a heavy role in this new album that’s almost done as well. Just going through the mixing phase. I won’t say any dates but you can definitely expect it this year, sometime.”