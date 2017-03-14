Jersey Shore Relationship Status: Who's Single And Who's Taken?

It took a lot of grenades, random hookups, Smush Room antics and the occasional chicken cutlet for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast to wind up where they are today.
They've all essentially swapped bodily fluids with each other by association (that hookup board!), but now some are single and most are taken. As we gear up for Jersey Shore Family Vacation on April 5 (and the "Hottest Hookups" special before it), we've decided to do a little relationship status check-in with the frisky MTV stars:
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
Long gone are any memories of Snooki's sexcapades with Vinny (aka "trying to fit a watermelon into a pinhole"). Nicole always said she wanted "to marry a guido," and her dream came true in late 2014 when she became Mrs. Jionni LaValle (she met her beau during Jersey Shore Season 3). The two are proud parents to five-year-old Lorenzo and three-year-old Giovanna.
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley
As her rocky relationship with psycho-robber Tom was coming to an end during Season 3, JWOWW found herself hanging out with a guy named Roger Mathews. Their friendship blossomed into much, much more, and now the two are living in wedded bliss with their two adorable children -- Meilani and Greyson.
Deena Nicole Cortese
The self-described "bi-curious" meatball of the bunch initially found herself drawn to "muscle juicehead guidos" (plus the occasional set of female twins and Pauly), but she eventually settled on her longtime love Christopher Buckner, as the two recently tied the knot in New Jersey.
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino
While Mike once found himself in more hookup situations than we can count on two hands, the MVP original eventually re-lit the spark with his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce. The pair have been going strong for a few years now, and she has been an instrumental part of his life the past few years.
Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio
Our resident DJ with a heart of gold appears to be back on the market, as he split with Dumblonde singer and former Making the Band castie Aubrey O'Day last summer. Pauly D, who has a four-year-old daughter named Amabella, has certainly been through his fair share of hookups, but how will he fare on Family Vacation? Let's just hope his next lady love doesn't have sticky fingers like his Season 5 DTF gal Shantel!
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
After five long years of mattress-tossing alternated with makeup sex, Ronnie officially called it quits with his Jersey Shore sweetheart Sammi. The good news is that their split left Ron open to meet his current girlfriend, Jen Harley, and the two will soon be joining the ranks of parenthood with a baby girl!
Vinny Guadagnino
Vin had a few scantily clad romps at the Shore (including that one we won't mention again), but he was pretty chill... most of the time. Now it seems only fitting that Vinny will be rekindling his bromance with Pauly D in the Family Vacation house.
Don't miss the Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Hottest Hookups special tomorrow at 8pm EST, and be sure to catch the Jersey Shore Family Vacation's global premiere on April 5 at 8/7c.