PHILIPPE WOJAZER/AFP/Getty Images

Rihanna's Secret Is That She Might Have A Lingerie Line On The Way

Rihanna has conquered the shoe and makeup industries, but the next stop on her quest for world domination might include lingerie. The R&B mogul is potentially partnering with TechStyle Fashion Group on a lingerie line, WWD reports. According to the site's sources, the project is over a year old and samples are already created.

The business of Rihanna is booming. In January, WWD reported that Fenty Beauty is on track to outsell Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Beauty and Kim Kardashian’s KKW in the U.S. According to research from Slice Intelligence, sales of Rihanna's makeup line in its first month were five times Kylie Cosmetics. Fenty Beauty was also named among the 25 best inventions of 2017 by Time magazine. In an interview with the publication, the R&B mogul described the importance of makeup and why it is vital to cater to women of all skin tones.

"Makeup is like a secret weapon," said Rihanna. "It can go from very subtle to a complete transformation... It was important that every woman felt included."

In 2016, the Fenty x Puma creeper was voted shoe of the year by Footwear News. Overall, Rihanna's Puma partnership helped the shoe company increase footwear sales by 23 percent in 2017's third quarter, according to WGSN Insider.

With the continued success of anything Rihanna related, it isn't hard to tell that a future lingerie line will do numbers.