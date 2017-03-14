Dancing Machines: The Jersey Shore Cast Still Has All The Right Moves

See Snooki, The Situation and all the others in a new 'Family Vacation' teaser

Whenever Snooki, JWOWW, Deena, Vinny, Pauly D, Ronnie and The Situation hear a beat, the Jersey Shore clique can't help but bust a move. Examples include (and are not limited to) the trademark fist-pump...

...the robot...

and this sunglasses trick.

Now, in a teaser from the upcoming series Jersey Shore Family Vacation (it's coming on April 5!), the characters are back to doing one of the things they do best: dancing. They are all in a snazzy convertible (license plate appropriately reads "GTL 4VR"), Sitch is "driving" (Pauly is riding shotgun) and everyone is really feeling the track. Thrashing and all.

Peep the clip, share what you're most looking forward to seeing when the program premieres and stay with MTV News for all of the latest Jersey Shore Family Vacation updates as we get ready for the global premiere on Thursday, April 5 at 8/7c!