7 Moments That Defined The 2018 Oscars For Better Or For Worse

¡Viva Latin America!

One of the best moments of the night was a blink-and-you'll-miss it hug between Mexican actor Gael García Bernal and Guatemalan-American actor Oscar Isaac. Coco had just won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, in which Isaac had proudly exclaimed, "¡Viva Latin America!" — and the two shared a warm embrace on the Oscars stage as Pixar producer Darla K. Anderson took the mic. For an animated film like Coco, a film that celebrates the beauty of Mexican culture, to win the Oscar at a time when Trump's first border wall construction is underway speaks volumes to the night's overall themes of diversity and inclusion. After all, just an hour earlier the Oscars had been transformed into Santa Cecilia, as colorful neon lights and traditional Mexican dancers flooded the stage for a rousing performance of "Remember Me," the Oscar-winning song from the Pixar film.

Films like Coco, which was co-directed by Mexican-American animator Adrián Molina, and Chile's A Fantastic Woman, from Argentinian director Sebastián Leilo and starring Chilean trans singer-actress Daniela Vega, broke through barriers with their Oscar wins. (Vega even became the first openly transgender presenter at the Academy Awards.) And Mexican director Guillermo del Toro took home the night's two biggest awards — Best Director and Best Picture — for his fantastical romance, A Shape of Water, a film that he had originally conceived of when he was just a boy obsessed with monsters and fairy tales growing up in Guadalajara.

Though, del Toro isn't alone atop the apex; Mexican directors have won four out of the last five Best Director Oscars, including del Toro's friends and contemporaries Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity) and Alejandro González Iñárritu (Birdman, The Revenant).