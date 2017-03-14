Jordan Peele Tells Perfect Get Out Joke To Celebrate Historic Win

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Last night (March 4), Jordan Peele made history as the first black writer to win Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars. During the backstage press conference, the Get Out director slipped in a tongue-in-cheek reference to his award-winning film.

"Am I about to be auctioned off right now?" said Peele. "This is creepy."

Fans of Get Out will recognize the joke as a central part of the satirical film when it is revealed the Armitages auction off the bodies of blacks so their white family and friends can transplant their consciousness into them. Peele went on to explain how he almost didn't become a director, because of the lack of representation he saw growing up.

"It's a renaissance," said Peele. "I almost never became a director, because there was such a shortage of role models. We had Spike, we had John Singleton, we had the Peebles, we had the Hughes brothers, but they felt like the exception to the rule. I'm so proud to be a part of a time of the beginning of a movement where I feel like the best films in every genre are being brought to me by my fellow black directors."

Jordan also posted a brief but hilarious tweet about winning an Academy Award. According to Twitter, it was the most retweeted Oscar-related post of the night. Even Peele's comedic partner-in-crime was overjoyed to see his partner win. Hopefully, this historic moment will inspire more studios to give diverse directors and screenwriters a chance.