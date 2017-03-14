How Women Ruled The 2018 Oscars

Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani praise the Dreamers

Lupita Nyong’o had already made a splash on the red carpet by arriving hand-in-hand with her badass Black Panther co-star, Danai Gurira, but she took things one step further when she stepped on stage to present the award for Best Production Design with Kumail Nanjiani.

Reminding the audience that they are both immigrants themselves, Nyong’o said, “Like everyone in this room, and everyone watching at home, we are dreamers. We grew up dreaming of one day working in movies. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood. And dreams are the foundation of America.”

Nanjiani added, “And so, to all the dreamers out there, we stand with you.”

This not-so-masked shoutout to all of the DACA recipients whose futures have seemed uncertain ever since President Trump ended the program in September did not go unnoticed, and fans, including Olympic figure skater Alex Shibutani (one-half of the Shib Sibs) called for the duo to host next year’s ceremony.