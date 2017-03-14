Gal Gadot And Ansel Elgort Left The Oscars To Shoot Hot Dogs Out Of A Cannon

Getty Images

At last year’s Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel welcomed a tour bus full of stunned people into the awards show, giving us a bizarrely awesome sequence where we got to watch regular-shmegular people mingle with celebs wearing couture. And at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night (March 4), Kimmel pulled a similar stunt, shepherding a pack of stars into a movie theater for a surprise snack invasion.

For the live field trip, Kimmel approached the front few rows of the Oscars audience and asked for willing participants. Sadly, Jennifer Lawrence didn’t “volunteer as tribute,” but here’s who did: Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Margot Robbie, Ansel Elgort, Mark Hamill, Lupita N’yongo, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Guillermo del Toro.

What happened next was total madness, as the group headed next door to crash a packed screening of A Wrinkle in Time. Del Toro and Miranda carried a giant sub sandwich, Gadot excitedly handed out bags of candy, and Hammer and Elgort were armed with hot dog cannons, which was as awesome as it sounds. Watch the magic go down in the video above.