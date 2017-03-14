Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thomas are having a baby girl!

The family shared the news on the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday night (March 4), and it seems like a secret the entire family couldn't wait to reveal.

Before the episode aired, Khloé shared a photo of a cake her youngest sister (and new mom), Kylie Jenner, got her, with the words "Congratulations! It's a..." written in gold.

After the big reveal, Kim Kardashian West tweeted out the news. "OMG @khloekardashian & @RealTristan13 are having a girl!!!!!" she wrote, followed by 41 heart emojis.

Having seen the precious friendship between Kim's oldest daughter North and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, Khloé tweeted her excitement that her baby girl will be close in age to Kim and Kylie's newborn daughters, Chicago and Stormi. "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!" the mom-to-be wrote.

The news came as a total surprise to Khloé, who, much like the rest of the world, suspected she was pregnant with a boy. "Everyone says you feel what you’re having and I felt like I was having a boy LOL," she wrote on Twitter, calling the ability to sense your baby's sex "a complete scam."

Kim, meanwhile, laughed at the number of false reports that alleged Khloé would be welcoming a baby boy in the coming weeks. "I love it when the media gets it wrong & our family group chats were so funny seeing all of the boy reports," she tweeted.