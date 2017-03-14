Keala Settle's Emotional 'This Is Me' Performance Brings Oscars Crowd To Its Feet

Getty Images

Look out 'cause here she comes! Broadway star Keala Settle brought the star-studded attendees of this year's Oscars to their feet during her rousing, foot-stopping performance of "This Is Me," the anthemic song from The Greatest Showman.

Penned by Oscar- and Tony-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, "This Is Me" may have lost out to Coco's "Remember Me," but it was a clear audience favorite at the 90th Academy Awards. Backed by a diverse group of singers — and two very spirited drummers — Settle's powerhouse vocals and spirited choreography shook the Dolby Theatre.

This being her first time at the Oscars — and under the watchful gaze of Meryl Streep in the first row — Settle brought real emotion to the stage, crying as she sang, "And I'm marching on to the beat I drum. I'm not scared to be seen, I make no apologies, this is me."

"This Is Me" is the anthem of Michael Gracey's endearing movie musical. It's a powerful song for anyone who has ever felt different, and it's the emotional crux of the film when the Oddities, led by Settle's bearded lady, Lettie Lutz, step out of the shadows and make themselves known to an unforgiving New York crowd.

Given its important message of empowerment and inclusion, it's no surprise that "This Is Me" has resonated with audiences. The inspiring track was most recently the official song of the 2018 Winter Olympics.