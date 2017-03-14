Ludacris Is Organizing A Road Trip From Hell

The 'Fear Factor' host takes packing for a vacation to a whole new level in this sneak peek

Packing up your belongings for a getaway can be a stressful experience -- and it's about to reach hellish levels for a bunch of Fear Factor contestants.

In a sneak peek of this week's Season from Hell episode, airing on Sunday, host Ludacris tells the pairs that the group is about to take a "little road trip together." But, of course, the journey can't begin without a daunting challenge.

"Unfortunately, your ride is about to leave and you're not ready yet," Luda tells the gang, comprised of parents and their kids, in the clip above. "Not only haven't you packed, you definitely haven't cleaned up before your trip because your house is what I like to call 'toe up from the flo up.'" Yeah, the space is basically a s**thole, and there are rats everywhere.

