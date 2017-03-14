Rick Ross Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized

Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

UPDATE (3/2/18, 6:24 p.m. ET): Rick Ross is potentially on life support, reports TMZ. According to the site's sources, a machine is "taking over the function of his heart and lungs."

On Thursday (March 1), Rick Ross was reportedly taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive in his Miami home, according to TMZ.

At this time, it is not officially confirmed why Ross might be hospitalized. TMZ also reports that "a family member strongly denied Rick was hospitalized."

Ross has faced health complications in the past, like the two seizures he experienced in 2011. On a 2016 episode of The Dr. Oz Show, Ross discussed the experience, via Rap-Up.

"One day, I was on a flight and, I just remember my buddy coming to get me, like, ‘Get up, homie, you just had a seizure. Let’s go. We got to get off the plane,'" said Ross. “And I’m like, ‘No… I don’t feel like I had one.’ So I actually got on the phone, called my private jet guy, 45 minutes later, after getting off a commercial flight, I was aboard in a private plane. I boarded a private plane. An hour into the flight, soon as I fell asleep, I had another seizure."

Since then, Ross has touted his healthy lifestyle. He lost 75 pounds after the seizures and proudly showed off his specific brand of CrossFit named RossFit. Last year, he told People how he kept his weight down.

"I’ve just really been eating a lot better, working out, staying RossFit, and still enjoying myself,” said Rozay. "I still eat my Wingstop, I still go to Checkers for a burger, but as a whole, the late-night steaks, and in the studio it was really easy for me to go crazy from 11 [p.m.] to 4 a.m. I just cut that out."

People throughout the entertainment industry took to social media to share their support for Ross.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.