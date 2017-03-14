Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

How Did Jersey Shore Help Jennifer Lawrence With One Of Her Biggest Roles?

Jersey Shore is a pop culture phenomenon. The proof? The show's lovable (and hysterical) bunch inspired a memorable movie performance.

Jennifer Lawrence -- who has made it no secret that she loves her some MTV programming -- just admitted that the guidos/guidettes (who are returning on April 5 for a family vacation to remember) helped shape her role as Rosalyn Rosenfeld in American Hustle.

"Did any of the Real Housewives inspire your accent for American Hustle?” Andy Cohen asked the Oscar winner on Watch What Happens Live (as seen in the clip above). Lawrence, who is starring in the newly released Red Sparrow, humorously admitted that it was actually Jersey Shore that was responsible for her on-screen tone of voice.

Now if only she'd added a fist-pump during this iconic dance scene: