Hugh Jackman's Musical Thank You To His Greatest Showman Family Is A Must-Watch

He has 'a million dreams ' — and one of them is to see 'This Is Me' win an Oscar

Hugh Jackman has a million dreams, and one of them is watching his Greatest Showman family shine on that Oscars stage come Sunday, March 4.

"This Is Me," the standout anthem from the movie musical, is nominated for Best Original Song at the 90th Academy Awards. Written and composed by Oscar- and Tony-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, "This Is Me" is a powerful song featuring a powerhouse performance from Broadway star Keala Settle, who will reprise her show-stopping scene at the 2018 Oscars.

In anticipation of Pasek and Paul's big night — if they win the Oscar for Best Original Song, they'll be back-to-back winners after taking home the same award last year for La La Land — Jackman took to social media to share his gratitude.

"I just want to say how grateful I am to Justin and Benj, Pasek and Paul, for writing the most beautiful music and lyrics," Jackman said (mid-morning ride!), adding that he wishes the pair "every success" on Oscar night. "To Keala, who sings that title song, and who will be singing at the Oscars, I love you."

And in true Jackman fashion, he ended the heartfelt thank you with a bit of song to celebrate The Greatest Showman soundtrack reaching 1 billion streams.

His co-star Zac Efron also celebrated Pasek and Paul with a throwback to the first time he listened to the final version of his rousing duet with Jackman, "The Other Side."

We'll have to wait and see if all of the good vibes give Pasek and Paul the edge on Oscar night. Either way, The Greatest Showman has already won in the hearts of its cast — and fans.