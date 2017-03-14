Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Today (March 2), DJ Khaled liberated the first single from his next album Father Of Asahd — "Top Off" featuring Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Future. The biggest surprise from the new song comes from Beyoncé, who decides to go bar-for-bar with Jay on the second verse. So the only question that remains is, who had the hotter 16?

Jay-Z starts things off with a message of support for Meek Mill: "Screamin', 'Free my n---a, Meek Mill / N---as can't wheelie in this free world.'" After that, he potentially sends a subliminal at George Zimmerman, gives a shout-out to Lil Uzi Vert, and debunks claims about the $91,000 champagne bill that recently went viral. Shame on anyone who thought Hov was cheap.

Next up, Beyoncé gets right to the point with a killer opening line: "I'm the only lady here, still the realest n---a in the room / I break the internet, top two and I ain't number two." Bey follows that bar up with another declaration to "Free Meek Mill." Finally, someone needs to talk to Mrs. Knowles-Carter about her partying policy, which seems excessive, but also a little baller. If Beyoncé's closing line is true, then anyone who has dreams of turning up with the legendary singer must sign a non-disclosure agreement beforehand. Guess Tiffany Haddish didn't get the memo.

Going to have to give the win to Beyoncé this time. However, wouldn't be surprised if Blue Ivy hops on the remix and delivers the verse of the century.

Listen to "Top Off" below.