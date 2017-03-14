Selena Gomez Gushes Over ‘Super Cool’ Justin Bieber In Cute Birthday Post

Getty Images

It is the year 2018, and against all odds, Selena Gomez has shared her first Instagram post acknowledging her rekindled romance with Justin Bieber, who turned 24 on Thursday (March 1).

Gomez didn’t even need to drop Bieber’s name, simply writing, “March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born.” And then, probably because she knew we’d all be freaking out about this oh-so-special post, she added, “Boom.”

Gomez paired her sweet message with a pic of her smiling with a finger over a mouth and a Polaroid photo stuck on her forehead. It’s hard to make out who’s in the photo, but all signs point to it being Bieber. It’s cute, it’s casual, and it’s practically destined to become one of the most-liked photos from the reigning Instagram queen.

Bieber and Gomez have sparked reunion rumors in recent months after being repeatedly spotted out together following Gomez’s breakup with The Weeknd. Still, neither of them have officially confirmed they’re back together. Unless, of course, you can now count this hella cute IG as confirmation (which we totally are).

Besides feelin’ the love from Gomez, Bieber also received warm birthday wishes from some other famous friends, including Chance the Rapper, Ellen DeGeneres, and... William Shatner?! Beliebers are truly a diverse bunch.