Saoirse Ronan's Oscars Evolution From Atonement To Lady Bird

2008: Best Supporting Actress, Atonement

In 2008, Ronan was nominated for her first Oscar and taking a quick break from filming The Lovely Bones in New Zealand to attend the ceremony. But even though her work was recognized as among the best of the year, she was still very new to the scene. “The first time I just didn’t know anyone and nobody knew me,” Ronan said when she looked back on that night with Jimmy Kimmel.

The then-13-year-old was still enough of an unknown that her date — her mom — had an unfortunate encounter with one of Hollywood’s, and maybe even the world’s, biggest stars: George Clooney. “All I remember from the night, out of everything, out of the whole experience, is me doing an interview and being in the foreground of this camera shot and kind of going, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s just so great to be here!’” Ronan began.

Meanwhile, in the background, Clooney had stepped on the train of her mom’s dress, and her mom struggled to get him to notice. “She’s like, ‘Yeah, ‘scuse me, George. ‘Scuse me!’ and she keeps tapping him on the shoulder and he won’t turn around, and then it gets more and more aggressive, so she’s like, ‘George!’ And he won’t turn around and then eventually he just sort of like, you know, scuttled away,” Ronan said, laughing.

Although Ronan and her mom both recognized that the A-list run-in was a moment to remember — she ended the story with a gossipy, “She came up to me afterwards and she was like, ‘You’ll never believe what just happened to me. You’ll never believe what George Clooney just did to me!’” — the story goes to show that Ronan’s star was not yet bright enough to shield off a dress trampling.