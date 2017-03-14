Jaden Smith Explains Why He Isn't Cool With Kanye, Drake, and Donald Glover Anymore

Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for McDonald's

Jaden Smith has a legitimate rap career. His song "Icon" recently passed 100,000 million streams on Spotify and he's moonwalking across stages in front of thousands of people. Unfortunately, in an interview with Complex, Smith shares that his flourishing career as a rapper might have changed the nature of his relationship with artists like Kanye West, Drake, and Donald Glover.

"I always felt like Little Homie before and that allowed me in all of their circles," said Jaden. "But now that I’m on the charts next to them, I’m not really Little Homie anymore."

Jaden became even more candid when asked whether he's gained acceptance from his friends turned peers.

"No, it’s more like, 'You can’t hang out with us anymore,'" said the SYRE-rapper. "'We didn’t know you were making an album this whole time. We thought you were just Little Homie giving us free water and shit. You’re not really cool with us anymore.'"

Throughout the years Jaden has received praise and shout-outs from Drizzy, Ye, and Gambino. Drake famously wore a t-shirt covered with the 2013 VMA meme of Jaden looking at Graham's performance in disbelief. He appeared at Kanye and Kim's wedding dressed in a white Batman suit. Smith also appeared on Childish Gambino's 2014 EP, Kauai. In a 2014 interview with Hot 97, Donald Glover praised the young actor.

"He is the first rich black kid really of royalty where people are like, 'You’re Will Smith’s [son],'" Glover said. "He’s the most visible example. ... He has room to fail."

The tinge of animosity from Jaden is nothing new for emerging rappers. Like Drake said on "Thank Me Now," "And that's around the time that your idols become your rivals / You make friends with Mike but gotta AI him for your survival."

