Offset And Ric Flair Are Rolex Wearin' Son Of A Guns In New Video

Nature Boy is back. Today (March 1), Offset, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin dropped the video to "Ric Flair Drip" featuring the legendary wrestler himself. The Shomi Patwary-directed video is an epic display of opulence and decadence, much like the platinum blonde star it pays homage to. Throughout the video, Offset, Ric Flair, and Metro Boomin ride in a Rolls-Royce, stroll through an enormous mansion, and show off watches that might make you go blind.

Migos are wrestling fanatics and have peppered references to the sport throughout their career. Offset's famous "Woo, Woo, Woo, Woo," adlib during the intro of "Bad and Boujee" is eerily similar to one Flair used throughout his career. Offset's appreciation for Ric Flair runs so deep he even got a chain of the wrestler in one of his signature poses.

The Atlanta trio has also proven their love for wrestling on songs like "Too Hotty," which is a reference to Scotty 2 Hotty a famous WWF and WWE wrestler of the 90s and 2000s. In an interview with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson, Migos discussed their love of wrestling.

"If you listen to a lot of our music we rap about a lot of things we see and been apart of growing up sports, all 90's era shit," says Quavo.

We can WOOO! to that.