Can You Guess Who The Richest Rapper In Hip-Hop Is?

Getty Images

Today (March 1), Forbes announced "Hip-Hop's Wealthiest Artists 2018." For the first time, Jay-Z secured the No. 1 spot since the financial magazine started tracking the distinction in 2011. According to Forbes, Jay increased his net worth from $810 million to $900 million in the last year thanks to the mogul's interests in a variety of areas — D'Ussé cognac and ownership stakes in Roc Nation and Tidal.

Diddy and Dr. Dre round out the top two and three spots. Interestingly, Jay, Diddy, and Dre aren't only the three richest men in hip-hop, but also the wealthiest American musicians in any genre. All three men have been jockeying for position throughout the years, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.

Both Drake and Eminem's $100 million net worth means they come in at number four and five. Not bad considering Graham is the youngest rapper on the list, while Mathers took almost a four-year break between 2013's The Marshall Mathers LP 2 and Revival.

Jay-Z said it best on "Legacy," "Generational wealth, that's the key." As far as wealth is concerned, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi don't have to worry.

