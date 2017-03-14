Camila Cabello’s Producers Tell Us 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Her Album

“Real Friends,” on the other hand, was a breeze

While recording her album, Cabello was bouncing back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami, which took a toll on her social life, Bell explained. That made a song like “Real Friends” resonate deeply with her and make it “one of the easiest sessions ever.”

“‘Real Friends’ is something that I think she connected to maybe the most out of everything," he said. "Obviously going through the whole Fifth Harmony situation, dealing with the people who you go, ‘All right, are these my real friends? Do these people care about me?’ It’s something that publicly had played out prior, and this song was her way of being able to say, ‘I have a song about that concept that I can connect [to] on a super deep level.’”

When it came time to actually making the song, Cabello nailed the vocals in just one or two takes, and was even freestyling parts of the song in the recording booth. The production was kept purposely minimal because, as Bell explained, “That song being so stripped down, it’s kind of reflective of saying, ‘Real friends, we don’t need to dress all this up. ... This is who I am and I want to be around people who are going to show me who they are.’”