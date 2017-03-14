Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

What Is Donald Glover Going To Do With 113 Boxes Of Girl Scout Cookies?

Last night (February 28), Donald Glover proved he was devoted to a terrific cause. During his visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Atlanta star decided to buy 113 boxes of Girl Scout cookies — mostly Thin Mints — from a very young Childish Gambino fan.

In a video posted to Facebook in February, Charity Joy and her father Seymore Harrison Jr. can be seen altering the lyrics to Gambino's Grammy award-winning song "Redbone." "Thin Mints, you wanna order some before it's too late / We also got Trefoils and they taste great," Charity sings in the back of her father's car.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, before the video, Charity had only sold 65 boxes when her goal was 1,300. Now the video has amassed over 4 million views on Facebook and helped charity sell over 5,000 boxes.

"It was just a song that we both like and she decided to put cookies in the song," said Harrison Jr. "We are so surprised. We had no idea it would go that far."

Thanks to her remix, Charity got to meet Donald Glover, far surpass her original goal, and pass out some Thin Mints to Colbert's studio audience. You can buy Girl Scout cookies from Charity here.