We're Reliving That Time Pauly D Had A Party In His Pants

Jerzdays are fast approaching, so put down your duck phone and get your pickles snacks ready for some insanity with Snooki, JWOWW, Deena, The Situation, Pauly D, Vinny and Ronnie. But before we get a good look at Jersey Shore Family Vacation on April 5, it's only appropriate to reflect on how far the gang has evolved since their unforgettable 2009 debut -- poufs, animal prints and all.

MTV will kick off the countdown to the global premiere beginning on Thursday (natch), March 15 with four “Road to Vacation” specials looking back at the most iconic moments -- with all-new cast interviews! They will highlight the hottest hookups, biggest blowups, craziest couplings and “Snooki-est” moments. First up: random makeouts (Deena and the twin!) and a "party in Pauly D's pants."