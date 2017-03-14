Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Imagine If Troye Sivan Played Elio In Call Me By Your Name (Because He Does)

Back in December, Troye Sivan tweeted about having read the book Call Me By Your Name in six hours, but then lamenting how because he'd procrastinated seeing the film adaptation, it had now disappeared from his local cinema. However, it's OK! He's since seen it.

And what's more, the 22-year-old singer — who just last month dropped new music via the infectious "My My My!" and "The Good Side" — even thinks he could've brought the role of Elio (which went to Timothée Chalamet) to life on the big screen, if he had the chance.

"I think that it 100 percent was made for Timothée Chalamet, but I would have at least auditioned for Call Me By Your Name," Sivan told PopCrush. "That would've been fun to have a go at that. It was such a beautiful book and movie."

Sivan got his first film acting gig in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, portraying the young James (a.k.a. Logan), and has since led the Spud trilogy with John Cleese. This fall, he's set to appear in Boy Erased, written and directed by Joel Edgerton and starring known Chalamet pal (and Lady Bird co-star) Lucas Hedges.

"I really feel like that was the first time, pretty much ever, that I've looked at a character and been like, 'I 100 percent relate to that person,'" Sivan continued in the interview. "Like every single thing, even down to his body type and the way that he looks. It's so strange. I look at his body and I'm like, 'That's my body.' Like skinny, small little nipples, pale. Like everything down to the nipples, it's me."

Speaking of shirtlessness, Sivan's "My My My!" video features a tasteful amount of that, so check that out below. And stay tuned for his second album, reportedly due out sometime later in 2018.