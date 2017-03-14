'Let's Go!': Snooki And JWOWW Are Back (And More Entertaining Than Ever)

When we last saw Snooki & JWOWW on MTV, Nicole was happily saying "I do" in Great Gatsby-style. Fast-forward to the present: The two are taking a Jersey Shore Family Vacation with their former roomies -- and unsurprisingly, they're back to their trademark, hysterical, Laverne and Shirley-esque behavior.

In a brief sneak peek of the upcoming series, premiering globally on Jerzday Thursday, April 5, Jenni enthusiastically declares, "Let's go!" while Nicole can be seen busting a move on the dance floor. There's more of the infamous duo -- but we'll let the last humorous moment in the teaser below do the talking.

Enjoy the clip (flashbacks to Karma, anyone?), share what you're most looking forward to seeing when the program premieres and stay with MTV News for all of the latest Jersey Shore Family Vacation updates as we get ready for the global premiere on April 5 at 8/7c!