Camila Cabello Discusses Emotional Decision To Leave Fifth Harmony In New Documentary

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Today (February 27), Camila Cabello released her YouTube documentary Made In Miami. Over the course of the film, Cabello and her family describe how they came to America, the singer's journey from X-Factor to Fifth Harmony, and ultimately why she decided to part ways with the group that made her famous.

"When I was in the group I experienced different things and grew a lot, but then it felt like I had new things to talk about," said Cabello. "I think for me as an artist the only way to really feel good is to make stuff that you love, but I got to this place where I couldn't express how I was feeling, because I did not understand my emotions. I think I got to the point where you're just kinda like something has to change."

Simon Cowell who famously turned the girls into a group on X-Factor and signed them to his label knew Cabello wanted to leave, but was shocked at the timing of her request to depart.

"When she told me kinda early on that she was gonna leave, it was like 'wow a year earlier than I thought,' but when she made her mind up I had to respect that."

Cabello isn't new to answering questions about her former girl group. In a January interview with The New York Times, the "Havana" singer referenced how her former group's VMA performance was "petty."

"It definitely hurt my feelings," said Cabello. "I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t prepared for it — especially because at that point I’d moved on from it. I was just like, 'What? Why?' I have to make space for the good stuff to happen in my life," she said. “I don’t like holding onto the past, especially when it’s stuff that, in my opinion, is just petty."

With so much success coming Cabello's way it is only a matter of time before questions about Fifth Harmony and her separation from it cease. Until then fans are still eager to hear what made the young star strike out on her own.