Kim Kardashian And Chicago West Are Ready For Their Close-Up In First Photo

The first photo of Chicago West is officially here. Today (February 26), Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to post a picture with her daughter.

While this is Chicago West's first official photo appearance, it the world's second glimpse at the new baby. Fans of the Kardashian-West household got their first look at Kim and Kanye West's new daughter in Kylie Jenner's "To Our Daughter" video.

Baby Chi was reportedly born on January 15 at 12:47 a.m. and weighed seven pounds, six ounces. Kim spent much of the child's birth debunking rumors about her second daughter, like the difference between a surrogate and gestational carrier.

"After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier," wrote Kim in an update to her app. "Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to. A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s."

Thankfully, Kim and Chicago look happy, healthy, and a tad bit furry.