Siesta Key Split: Is This Really The End Of Alex And Juliette?

Siesta Key's resident on-again-off-again sweethearts might actually be calling it quits... for good.

Tonight's finale saw both Alex and Juliette questioning their relationship for the umpteenth time. While Alex was starting to feel as if he was dating two girls -- both Jules and her (ex?) BFF Hannah, due to the latter's ever-present disapproval -- Juliette found herself struggling to have any faith at all in the overly flirty Floridian.

It wasn't until Brandon's epic win-Madisson-back performance that we were faced with their latest (and possibly greatest) unraveling: Alex told Jules he wanted to get a few drinks with his guys after BG's show.

"I haven't seen you in forever, and you're going to go out with your friends?" Juliette asked. "It really makes me feel uncomfortable. You want to go out with just them, without me -- you know what that means."

Alex's response before walking away: "I don't know what I can do at this point to make you trust me."

Jules then disappeared into the club and proceeded to party with her girlfriends (and maybe a dude or two?). The next morning, she was greeted with more than just a hangover -- there was a voicemail from Alex saying the words no woman wants to hear: "I really don't think I can do this. We said we were going to try this again, and it's clearly not working out. I don't know. Bye."

Alex later confessed to his buddies he heard from multiple sources that his girlfriend had been getting friendly with another guy. Meanwhile, Jules had a heart-to-heart with Chloe, who swiftly put her social media sleuthing skills to good use -- and spotted Alex rocking a "Single and Ready to Jingle" sweater (cashmere, mind you) on Snapchat. Jules' reaction? She headed to Alex's house to "literally rip it off him."

Naturally, bickering ensued upon her arrival, and when she admitted she still wanted to try to make it work, Alex had the final say: "I get you're younger than I am, but it's just one thing after another. It was Hannah; now it's this. At this point, it's almost like a depressing distraction, and I don't need that in my life. I need some time to think about this."

Oh, man. "Time to think" is basically code for Splitsville... and when you're boyfriend calls you a "depressing distraction," you know it's bad.

This isn't the first (or even the second) time these two have been on the outs, but could this finally be IT for Alex and Juliette? Not only that, but should this be it? Comment with your thoughts below.